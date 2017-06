NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An explosive water main break tore up a road in New Middletown on Tuesday.

Now there’s a 4-foot hole along the berm of Route 170 near Middletown Road.

A portion of 170 collapsed after water shot about 10 feet into the air earlier on Tuesday. That happened for about 20 minutes before Aqua Water turned it off.

Some residents were without water for hours.

There’s no word on whether New Middletown has a boil alert.