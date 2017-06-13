Warren store manager warns others of counterfeit bills

Speedco General Manager Flip Huggins didn't realize someone paid a bill with fake cash this weekend until he stopped by Chase Bank

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A store manager in Trumbull County is issuing a warning to other business after they fell victim to counterfeit cash.

Speedco General Manager Flip Huggins didn’t realize someone paid a bill with fake cash this weekend until he stopped by Chase Bank in Girard to make a deposit Monday.

Huggins said when he went to the teller she said the money felt funny in her hand and she checked it. It turned out one of the $50 dollar bills in the deposit was fake.

According to a police report, the teller at Chase told investigators the bill was missing a strip and the numbers were smudged.

Huggins told police he believes the transaction happened at the shop sometime Sunday. He said three customers paid with cash, two of whom are from out of town.

“It could have come from anywhere. It is a good strong possibility because we deal with customers who come through here from all over the country,” Huggins said.

The cashier at the time didn’t use the counterfeit detector pen, so the business took a $50 hit. But from here on out, Huggins said cashiers will be checking all bills, $20 denominations and higher.

Huggins said he is sharing his experience to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

“My recommendation to anyone in the area is to invest the money to buy the counterfeit checking pen,” Huggins said.

