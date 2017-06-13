Warriors say no decision has been made on White House visit

Published:
NBA Finals – Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – The Golden State Warriors say no decision has been made regarding a potential White House visit to celebrate their NBA title.

The Warriors issued a statement Tuesday saying that “today is all about celebrating our championship” and that they have not received an invitation to the White House. The statement added the organization would make those decisions when and if necessary.”

The team issued the statement following multiple reports that the Warriors had voted unanimously against making a White House trip.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his disappointment with the election results last November saying after the election that President Donald Trump regularly used “racist, misogynist, insulting words” during his campaign.

Members of the Super champion New England Patriots and national college football champion Clemson have visited the White House for championship celebrations since Trump took office.

