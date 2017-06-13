Western Reserve high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – South Range, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Sebring, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at McDonald, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Western Reserve athletics

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 13850 Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401

Stadium location: Western Reserve K-12 School – 13850 Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Western Reserve school website.