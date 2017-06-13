Western Reserve high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – South Range, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at McDonald, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Western Reserve athletics
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 13850 Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401
Stadium location: Western Reserve K-12 School – 13850 Akron-Canfield Rd, Berlin Center, OH 44401
