Woman cut with box cutter in ongoing dispute in Youngstown

Officers were called about 12:08 a.m. Monday to an area of Matta Avenue where a woman told them that a man came into her backyard and cut her chest with a box cutter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police she was attacked and cut with a box cutter in an ongoing dispute with another couple.

Officers were called about 12:08 a.m. Monday to an area of Matta Avenue where a 28-year-old woman told them that a man came into her backyard and cut her chest with a box cutter.

The woman told police she knew her attacker and that he was mad because she got his girlfriend in trouble with police.

The victim’s boyfriend said he got a text message from the suspect saying that his girlfriend was in the backyard bleeding “LMAO.” (Laugh my ass off)

The victim’s boyfriend also told police that the suspect had threatened to shoot the victim in an earlier text message.

Police continue to investigate.

An ambulace was called to the scene and determined that the woman need one or two stitches, according to a police report.

