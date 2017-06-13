Youngstown State University police officer facing OVI charge

Joseph Schialdone was arrested and charged with OVI and a signaling lanes violation

By Published: Updated:
ysu police
Courtesy: Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University police officer is facing an OVI charge after a traffic stop in Canfield earlier this month.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said officer Joseph Schialdone is still working at the department but is limited to foot and bike patrol as a result. He is not permitted to operate a police vehicle.

Schialdone was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at 1 a.m. on June 2, according to a ticket recently received by WKBN.

According to the ticket provided by Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on US-224 at the time.

Schialdone refused to submit alcohol tests so he was charged with an OVI refusal. Court records show he was also charged with a signaling lanes violation.

The ticket does not indicate why investigators suspected that Schialdone was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

WKBN requested more information on Schialdone’s arrest, including dash camera footage, and we’re waiting to hear back from investigators.

Schialdone has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court again on June 23.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s