Youngstown State University police officer facing OVI charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University police officer is facing an OVI charge after a traffic stop in Canfield earlier this month.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said officer Joseph Schialdone is still working at the department but is limited to foot and bike patrol as a result. He is not permitted to operate a police vehicle.

Schialdone was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at 1 a.m. on June 2, according to a ticket recently received by WKBN.

According to the ticket provided by Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on US-224 at the time.

Schialdone refused to submit alcohol tests so he was charged with an OVI refusal. Court records show he was also charged with a signaling lanes violation.

The ticket does not indicate why investigators suspected that Schialdone was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

WKBN requested more information on Schialdone’s arrest, including dash camera footage, and we’re waiting to hear back from investigators.

Schialdone has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court again on June 23.