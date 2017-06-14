Arthur Lee Grossen Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Arthur Lee Grossen, 75, of Bye Road, passed away at 2:05 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at his residence, where he had resided for 62 years.

Lee was born December 6, 1941, a son of the late Arthur W. and Edith Green Grossen and was a life resident of the area.

He had been employed as a mechanic with area businesses and had operated the East Central Water Service in the 1980’s and had retired from NRN, Leetonia, where he been a welder.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, New Waterford.

Arthur was an outdoor enthusiast. He was an animal lover and enjoyed fishing and hunting and mowing his own grass, as well as being a good cook. You could be sure that he always had sharp knives and mower blades to use.

His wife, the former Ruth Robb, whom he married December 13, 1963, preceded him in death on December 10, 1999.

Lee is survived by three daughters, Karen (John) Hancock, East Palestine, Cynthia (Gerald) Feezle, Homeworth and Kelly (Scott) Allen, Columbiana and a son, Kenneth L. Grossen, East Palestine. He also leaves a sister, Ruth Ann Snovak, Austintown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, with the service to follow at the conclusion of callings hours.

Burial will follow in East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.