AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are looking for a woman, reported missing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Carolyn Bardash, 75, drives a gray 2016 Subaru, Ohio registration (GJU-9762). Police said the model of the car is unknown, but it’s possibly an SUV.

If you see her or have information, you’re asked to contact police at 330-799-9721.