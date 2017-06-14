Browns sign rookie QB DeShone Kizer to contract

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football - Cleveland, Ohio

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer has signed his four-year contract.

The deal is projected to be worth nearly $5 million and include a $1.7 million signing bonus.

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame has shown progress during the team’s mandatory minicamp and Kizer took snaps on Tuesday with Cleveland’s starting offense. Kizer is battling veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler for the starting job. Kizer has been pleased with his development so far, but reiterated Wednesday that he has a lot to learn.

The Browns, who have started 27 quarterbacks since 1999, selected Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick. He started 25 games for the Fighting Irish, passing for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Cleveland has signed eight of its 10 draft picks from 2017.

