Diana L. Elser Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Diana Lynn Elser, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at her home.

She was born February 28, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joyce (Fisher) Japuncha.

On August 31, 1991, she married Klare Elser. They shared over 25 years of marriage and many happy memories.

She earned her Associates Degree in Paralegal Studies.

Diana was a homemaker and had a gift of helping others. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a special influence in raising her grandson, Landon McMahan.

Diana’s memory will be carried on by her husband, Klare Elser of Warren, Ohio; children, Brandy (Jason) Manes of Warren, Ohio, Jeremy McMahan of Warren, Ohio, Amy McMahan of Warren, Ohio and Sidney “Chip” (Stephanie) McMahan of Warren, Ohio; stepchildren, Leo (Dawn) Elser of Austintown, Ohio, J.R. (Jodi) Elser of Warren, Ohio, Nathan (Kate) Elser of Warren, Ohio and Terry (Ned) Hall; brother, George (Cindi) Japuncha of Warren, Ohio; sister, Mabel (Jim) Matanin of Mecca, Ohio; stepbrothers, Mark (Charm) Japuncha of Warren, Ohio and Dennis (Denise) Japuncha of Warren, Ohio; stepsister, Robin Japuncha of Warren, Ohio; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce and stepfather, George Japuncha, Sr., who raised her as his own.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

