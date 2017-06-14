Diane Louise (Talbot) Hergenroder Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Diane Louise (Talbot) Hergenroder 77, of Salem, passed away at her home at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

She was born on December 3, 1939, in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Robert and Thelma (Hollinger) Talbot.

She joined the Marine Corp in 1958 and became the first woman marine from Salem.

She was a past president of the VFW AUX 892, a past president of the VFW AUX of Columbiana County council and past senior vice president of the VFW district 6.

Diane was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Salem.

She is survived by her children, David Hergenroder of Salem, Marilyn (Steve) Rowedda of Salem, Mark (Cindy) Hergenroder of Alliance, Katherine Hergenroder of Salem and Henry Hergender; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Pat Bloor Miles of Salem, Jean, Bloor Mauro of New Jersey and Kay Talbot of Youngstown; her stepdaughter, Evelyn Moore of Kentucky and her sister-in-law, Lorraine Pantano of New York.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hergenroder; her stepson, Robert Hergenroder Coffman; one grandchild and her brothers, Paul Bloor and Robert Talbot.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on South Broadway, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

The Salem Honor Guard will offer full military honors at the conclusion of the services.

Arrangements by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. Please go sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

