East Palestine high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Perry, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – United, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Southern, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Leetonia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.
East Palestine High School athletics
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Brown and White
School address: 360 West Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413
Stadium location: 360 West Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413
