East Palestine high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Salem, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Perry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – United, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Southern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.

East Palestine High School athletics

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Brown and White

School address: 360 West Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

Stadium location: 360 West Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

