Former Leonard Kirtz teacher’s aide gets probation for abusing students

Investigators said Audrey Johntony excessively punished two mentally disabled students at the Leonard Kirtz School

By Published:
Audrey Johntony of Austintown turned herself in to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former teacher’s aide at the Leonard Kirtz School was sentenced to one year of probation for abusing mentally disabled students.

Investigators said Audrey Johntony excessively punished two students, ages 7 and 9.

Leonard Kirtz School is a chartered public school that provides programs and education for students between the ages of 6 and 22 with developmental disabilities.

Judge Scott Krichbaum’s office said the sentence was requested by both sides.

Johntony previously pleaded guilty to two child endangering charges, and three other charges against her were dismissed.

She already voluntarily surrendered her teaching license for one year, but as part of her sentence, she can’t teach during probation.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s