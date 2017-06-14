Francona feeling better, expected to manage Indians game

Indians Manager Terry Francona. The Indians Lost 8 - 7 to the Rangers.
CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better and expected back in the dugout for Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Francona felt ill late in Tuesday’s 7-5 loss and did not meet with reporters afterward. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona in the ninth inning and for his postgame news conference.

A team spokesman says Francona will conduct his usual pregame availability at Progressive Field and is expected to manage Wednesday’s game.

He’s in his fifth season with Cleveland after winning two World Series titles in Boston. Francona guided the Indians to their first World Series appearance since 1997 last year. Cleveland lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

