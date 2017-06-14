Greenville high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Sharon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Conneaut, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Meadville, 7 p.m.

Greenville High School athletics

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 9 Donation Road, Greenville PA 16125

Stadium location: 9 Donation Road, Greenville PA 16125

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Greenville Area School District website.