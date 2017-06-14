Greenville high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Hickory, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Sharon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Conneaut, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Meadville, 7 p.m.
Greenville High School athletics
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 9 Donation Road, Greenville PA 16125
Stadium location: 9 Donation Road, Greenville PA 16125
