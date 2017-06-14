Hernandez hits home run off Miller, Dodgers beat Indians 6-4

Hernandez, batting for Chase Utley, hit a 1-2 pitch that barely cleared the wall in right field

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller gave up a tiebreaking home run for the second straight night – a solo shot to pinch-hitter Kike Hernandez in the eighth inning – and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Indians 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Hernandez, batting for Chase Utley, hit a 1-2 pitch that barely cleared the wall in right field. Hernandez pumped his fist as he rounded first base after his homer gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

Miller (3-2) wore a shocked expression as he walked to the left of the mound after the home run. The left-hander, who has been virtually unhittable, allowed a leadoff homer to Cody Bellinger in the eighth – the first he gave up this season – that broke a tie in the Dodgers’ 7-5 win Tuesday.

Miller was charged with four runs in 2/3 of an inning after throwing 25 pitches Tuesday and the Indians (31-31) dropped to .500 for the first time since April 19.

