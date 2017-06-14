How to properly dispose of your American flag

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday marked Flag Day, a day set aside to celebrate the day the United States officially recognized the flag.

But once your flag is worn, what do you do?

Proper disposal of American flags starts with a ceremony, according to Commander Samuel Swogger, III. The ceremony pays respect for what the flag represents.

“It’s worn on vests and sleeves of our military of our veterans’ organizations, or our youth activities, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, everybody,” Swogger said. “It’s a sign of respect.”

As part of the ceremony on Wednesday, a Boy Scout dropped the first flag into the fire. Then, the rest of the flags are dropped in.

When you’ve had your flag for a long time and it’s worn, dirty and tattered, make sure you don’t throw it away.

Swogger said if you have an old flag that needs retired, you can drop it off at a couple of locations.

Old flags can be dropped off at the American Legion Post 301, at 3652 Oakwood Ave. in Austintown, and VFW Post 4237, located at 4150 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown. They will then retire the flags during a special ceremony.