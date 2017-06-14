Inaugural Youngstown Marathon touted as huge success

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been just over a week since the first Youngstown Marathon was held. The money raised from the event will support the United Way.

Race Director Courtney Poullas said the numbers aren’t definite but the event raised upwards of six figures.

“I’m still figuring out some details, but we came in very good for a first-year race,” Poullas said.

Part of that money will go towards United Way’s After 6 program.

“All the money we receive from this race will stay right here with the kids and families that we are helping. Our goal is really to remove barriers and help our children learn better and have better success,” said Roxann Sebest, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The funding will help with programming and opportunities such as field trips.

“I think having the marathon here and showing how hard people worked to put it on to be able to run it, to be able to race in it for the first time in the Youngstown area shows resilience,” Poullas said.

Poullas said the marathon committee is already working on next year’s race.