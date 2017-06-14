Job seekers called to Austintown for job fair

The name of the company has not been released. The job fair is hosted by Staff Right Services

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – There’s a job fair Wednesday for anyone looking for general labor work in the Mahoning Valley.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Austintown.

The company is looking for pipe inspectors, forklift operators, welders, CDL drivers and other skilled positions. Pay ranges from $9.75 to $19 per hours. You have to be able to work any shift and pass a drug test.

Interviews will be conducted on-site. Two forms of identification are required.

