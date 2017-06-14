Job seekers called to Austintown for job fair

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – There’s a job fair Wednesday for anyone looking for general labor work in the Mahoning Valley.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Austintown.

The name of the company has not been released. The job fair is hosted by Staff Right Services.

The company is looking for pipe inspectors, forklift operators, welders, CDL drivers and other skilled positions. Pay ranges from $9.75 to $19 per hours. You have to be able to work any shift and pass a drug test.

Interviews will be conducted on-site. Two forms of identification are required.