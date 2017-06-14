Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

Tuesday was the second day of workouts

By Published: Updated:
 A Kent State football player has died.. ccording to a Twitter page belonging to his high school football program, Tyler Heintz died after a Tuesday workout.

KENT, Ohio (WOIO)  A Kent State football player has died.

According to a Twitter page belonging to his high school football program, Tyler Heintz died after a Tuesday workout.

The Portage County coroner says Heintz died after collapsing during a morning workout. He was taken to UH Portage and was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

“Shocked and bewildered is all we can say,” the account tweeted. “Pray for his family.”

Tuesday was the second day of workouts. Heintz was about to enter his freshman season as a Golden Flash.

Below is the university’s statement:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.

Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s