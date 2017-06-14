Kershaw wins, Bellinger hits 2 homers as Dodgers top Indians 7-5

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts

STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley’s single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

Bellinger led off the eighth with a towering drive into the right-field seats off Miller (3-1). The home run was the first Cleveland’s dominant left-hander has allowed in 33 innings this season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s