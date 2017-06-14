Kershaw wins, Bellinger hits 2 homers as Dodgers top Indians 7-5

CLEVELAND (AP) – Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley’s single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

Bellinger led off the eighth with a towering drive into the right-field seats off Miller (3-1). The home run was the first Cleveland’s dominant left-hander has allowed in 33 innings this season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

