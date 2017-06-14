Leetonia high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Mathews, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Southington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at United, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Southern, 7 p.m.
Leetonia athletics
Nickname: Bears
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431
Stadium location: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431
.