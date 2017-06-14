Leetonia high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Mathews, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Southington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at United, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Southern, 7 p.m.

Leetonia athletics

Nickname: Bears

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

Stadium location: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Leetonia High School Website.