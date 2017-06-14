Lisbon high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Malvern, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Southern, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at United, 7 p.m.

Lisbon athletics

Nickname: Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

Stadium location: 263 W. Pine St. Lisbon, OH 44432

