Lisbon high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Malvern, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Southern, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at United, 7 p.m.
Lisbon athletics
Nickname: Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432
Stadium location: 263 W. Pine St. Lisbon, OH 44432
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Lisbon High School Website.