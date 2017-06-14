Niles man arrested, accused of abandoning starving dogs

The two dogs, one dead, were found in Patterson's South Cedar Street home

John Patterson, charged with cruelty to animals in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was incarcerated at the Trumbull County Jail, facing charges relating to abandoned dogs found in Niles.

John Patterson is charged with cruelty to animals.

Police said Patterson left two dogs in his South Cedar Street home without food or water. They were found on May 31.

One of the dogs had passed away and weighed only 23 pounds. The other dog, a pit bull, weighed 30 pounds.

A veterinarian’s report said both dogs also appeared to have a flea infestation.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall, who spoke to WKBN previously, said it was apparent that both dogs were starving.

“It was clear that they hadn’t eaten in some time,” he said.

Patterson was arrested on Wednesday after police were called to High Pointe for a dispute in which a knife was mentioned. A car was stopped for questioning in the parking lot of Fuel Mart, and Patterson was arrested.

One of the men involved in the fight said the argument started after a man knocked his Golden State Warriors hat off. The report doesn’t list whether Patterson was involved.

