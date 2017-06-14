Norma “Jean” Benedetto Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Norma Jean Benedetto, 88, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of 6 Park Ave., Greenville, passed away following a brief illness at 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Jean was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 26, 1929, the daughter of the late, Albert and Alice (Long) Mowry.

She was a former member of the Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church in Transfer, where she formed the Lakeside Piecemaker Quilters. Jean was a current member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenville.

She was a 1948 Penn High School graduate in Greenville, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Jean enjoyed sewing and quilting, especially when it came to making clothing and quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also liked cooking for her family, reading and attending a weekly women’s bible study group.

She was married to the former, Daniel G. Benedetto, in November of 1965 and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1995.

Jean is survived by four children, Karen I. Anderson and her husband, James of Greenville, Thomas J. DeArment, and his wife, Sandy of New Kent County, Virginia, Connie A. Phillips and her husband, Cohen of Sharpsville and Julie D. Benedetto and her companion, James “Jimbo” A. Mosconi, Jr. of Greenville; two brothers, Harvey D. Mowry of Greenville and Harry “Sonny” T. Mowry and his wife, Mary of Defiance, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Alex T. Benedetto of Greenville, Shauna M. Phillips of Sharpsville, Abby N. Burnett and her companion, Brandon Moore of Greenville, Austin E. Burnett of Greenville, Hannah K. Phillips of Sharpsville, Victor J. Anderson of Greenville, Taunya Moscato and her companion, Mike Dzula of New Kent County, Virginia and Lee Lisi and his wife, Sarah of New Kent County, Virginia and three great-grandchildren, Sophia Moore, Nathan Dzula and Parker Lisi.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald C. Mowry, Albert Mowry, Jr. and William Mowry; sister, Evelyn McCracken and first husband, James DeArment.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Burial will be held at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton St., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



