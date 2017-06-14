Police: Dad leaves baby in car at Gabriel Brothers in Boardman

Shawn Hamlett, charged with child endangering in Warren.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a man for child endangering after they say he left his son inside a vehicle unattended.

Officers were called about 6:37 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Gabriel Brothers on Route 224 where they found a child unrestrained inside a running vehicle.

Police located the child’s father, later identified as Shawn Hamlett, 21, of Youngstown, inside the store where he was arrested.

Hamlett told police he only left the child in the vehicle for a few minutes while he returned something, according to a police report.

Police noted that the air conditioner in the car was running and the driver’s side window was partially rolled down.

Hamlett could not give officer’s his son’s date of birth but thought that he was almost two years old.

Attempts to reach the mother of the child were not successful. The child was turned over to another family member and Mahoning County Children Services was contacted.

Hamlett was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in court June 15.

