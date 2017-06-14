Police: Heroin, crack, guns found in Warren home during raid

Warren police said over 100 grams of heroin and 25 grams of crack cocaine, as well as packaging materials, were found

By Published:
D’Auntai Boss, charged with having weapons under disability, drug trafficking and drug possession.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested in Warren on Tuesday morning during a raid by the police department’s Street Crimes Unit.

A tactical entry team served the warrant at a house in the 500 block of Washington Street NE.

Police said a search of the home found two stolen pistols, a revolver, over 100 grams of heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine, several digital scales and ammunition. Officers also reported finding $600 in cash, packaging material, new syringes, a surveillance system, gloves and numerous prescription pills.

D’Auntai Boss, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, having weapons under disability and with a probation violation out of Trumbull County.

Daniel Dicks, 37, was arrested on a warrant and charged with a probation violation out of Warren Municipal Court.

Brittany Rae Hudson, 24, was arrested as a fugitive out of Erie County.

Police said Dicks and Hudson arrived at the home while officers were conducting the search. Boss was found in the living room.

Boss is due in court at 10:15 a.m. June 22.

Brittany Hudson, arrested on a warrant.
Brittany Hudson and Daniel Dicks

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s