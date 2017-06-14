Rockies quiet Pirates 5-1 to end 3-game losing streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ian Desmond hit his fourth home run of the season and rookie German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Marquez (5-3) gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings as the Rockies avoided being swept for the first time this season. Raimel Tapia went 4 for 4 and scored three times for Colorado. Jake McGee bailed the Rockies out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh. Colorado picked up its major-league best 25th road win.

The Pirates managed just one extra-base hit and left eight men on as their season-high four-game winning streak came to an end.

Chad Kuhl (1-6) remained winless since the first week of the season. He gave up three runs in five innings and his ERA sits at 5.61 through 12 starts.

