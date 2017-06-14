Shirley J. Signor Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be a funeral services on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown with Pastor Gary Koerth officiating for Shirley, J. Signor, 81, who passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Shirley was born July 30, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Thomas and Jane Niles.

She graduated from South High School, Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing and Youngstown State University.

Shirley was an RN, and worked for several doctors and companies in the area.

She was a member of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed quilting, golfing and was a member of the PYBS Golf League.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth M. Signor, whom she married January, 1960, two sisters-in-laws, a brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by, her sister, Betty Jane Amendolea and a brother, Tim Niles.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church prior to the service.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolence to the family. Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.