Gunman opens fire at GOP ballgame, member of Congress and police shot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS News) – Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A congressional source says the injured include two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose tells WUSA they are using one of their Eagle helicopters to medevac injured, but that Alexandria Police Department is handling the incident.

Local Congressman Bill Johnson said he was at the event but left minutes before the shooting. In a text message to First News Senior Reporter Gerry Riccuitti, Johnson said, “I am fine. I had a meeting, so I left practice five minutes before this happened. Tragic.”

