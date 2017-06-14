Southern Local high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Conotton Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Sarahsville Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – United, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Southern Local High School athletics

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Blue and Yellow

School address: 38095 State Route 39, Salineville OH 43945

Stadium location: 38095 State Route 39, Salineville OH 43945

