Storm Team 27: Another hot, humid day

By Published:


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm and humid weather will last through the end of the week and continue into the weekend. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. The best chance will be into the afternoons as temperatures push into the 80s. Any storm that develops can produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Today:  Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)
High: 87

Tonight:  Isolated shower or storm.  Warm and humid.  (30%)
Low:  66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%)
High: 85

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86    Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87    Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 85    Low: 68

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 78    Low: 64

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 72  Low: 58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 76  Low:  55

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s