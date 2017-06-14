Storm Team 27: Humid with scattered showers



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm and humid weather will last through the end of the week and continue into the weekend. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. The best chance will be into the afternoons as temperatures push into the 80s. Any storm that develops can produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)

High: 87

Tonight: Isolated shower or storm. Warm and humid. (30%)

Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%)

High: 85

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 85 Low: 68

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 55

