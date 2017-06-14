Storm Team 27: The heat will continue

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. Warm and humid weather will last through the end of the week and continue into the weekend.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. Any storm that develops can produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers or storms. Warm and humid. (40%)

Low: 66

Thursday: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

High: 84

Thursday Night: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 86

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 88 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%)

High: 86 Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance showers late day. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 55

