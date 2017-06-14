United high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Minerva, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Malvern, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at East Palestine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Southern, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Lisbon, 7 p.m.
United High School athletics
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Yellow and Blue
School address: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
Stadium location: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
