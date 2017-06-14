United high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Minerva, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Salem, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Malvern, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Southern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Lisbon, 7 p.m.

United High School athletics

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Yellow and Blue

School address: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

Stadium location: 8143 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the United Local Schools website.