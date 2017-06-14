Wellsville high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Beaver Local, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Edison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at United, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Southern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wellsville High School athletics

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and White

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

Stadium location:

