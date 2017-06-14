Youngstown crime activity: Woman says man yelled, ‘I’m gonna kill you!’

Wednesday, June 7

5:05 p.m. – 700 block of Winona Ave., Jolessa Bevly, 25, and Brian Benson, 27, were charged with drug possession following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers found three bags of marijuana, two bags of crack cocaine, 56 amphetamine pills, security system and a handgun in the house. Benson faces an additional charge of having weapons under disability. Ronald Robinson, 61, was also charged with drug possession after police say they found marijuana in his pocket.

7:12 p.m. – 500 block of W. Dewey Ave., David Wright, 33, was charged with drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, a search of the house uncovered one bag of crack cocaine, an Ohio food stamp card issued to someone else, a digital scale and $400.

8:48 p.m., 400 block of St. Louis Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house and ransacked it before leaving with two TVs and a laptop computer. Police noted the furniture was moved around and that bleach was poured on some pieces of furniture.

Sunday, June 9

10:25 p.m. – Boston and Gibson avenues, a woman told police she was walking home from a convenience store when she was jumped by four women and cut with a knife. A man passing by said he saw a woman covered in blood and that she had gashes to her head, neck and arm. He took her to the hospital, according to a police report. The victim told police she did not know her attackers and has never seen them before. Danasia Traylor has been charged with felonious assault in the case.

Saturday, June 10

12:27 a.m. – 500 block of W. Warren Ave., Rene Allgood, 58, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Allgood was a passenger in a car that was pulled over after the driver failed to signal a turn. A search revealed crack cocaine in Allgood’s pocket, the report stated.

2:08 p.m. – 800 block of Lakewood Ave., Cleveland Jackson charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license and failure to control. According to a police report, Jackson drove into a house and ran from the scene. An Ohio State Patrol K-9 tracked Jackson to a house on Lakewood Avenue.

6:45 p.m. – 2800 block of Oakwood Ave., Edward J. Clark, 66, was issued a citation for graffiti prevention. Police were called to the area on reports of a man writing with markers on playground equipment. Police said Clark told them that he was at the playground with his grandchildren. Police found three markers in his pocket, the report stated.

10:05 p.m. – Rosedale and Glenhaven avenues, Johnnie Carnathan, 55, was charged with drug possession after he was questioned for walking in the street instead of on the sidewalk. According to a police report, Carnathan had crack cocaine in his pocket.

11:00 p.m. – 1800 block of Goleta Ave., a man told police that someone broke out the glass to the door and gained entry into the residence. Several items were taken from the house including shoes, two laptop computers, TV, video gaming system, jewelry and clothes.

11:04 p.m. – Atkinson Avenue at Forestview Drive, Rodney Madison, 41, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Madison over for running a stop sign at Victor and Atkinson avenues. Police said when they approached the vehicle, the passenger had an open container of liquor between his feet, the report stated. A check of Madison’s identity revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. Police searched the vehicle and found a digital scale, crack cocaine, heroin and $225, the report stated.

Monday, June 12

7:51 a.m. – 100 block of Jacobs Rd., a victim reported that someone broke into the Lincoln Knolls Community Center and took $140 and four pairs of Redwing work shoes. Police noted that the front window of the facility was smashed.

12:08 p.m.. – Matta Avenue, a woman told police that a man came into her backyard and cut her in the chest with a box cutter and then ran away. She told police the attack was part of an ongoing dispute with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police are investigating. Emergency crews on the scene said the woman needed one or two stitches

1:54 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue, a woman told police that while she was inside a gas station someone took a food stamp card and other identification from a cup holder in her unlocked car.

2:46 p.m. – Tyrell Avenue, a woman told police that someone broke into her apartment and took a flat screen TV and hydrocodone tablets that she was given after a recent dental procedure.

4:40 p.m. – Moraine Drive, an Akron woman told police that she discovered her purse missing from her unlocked car after she returned home from a visit to Youngstown. She told police that there were over $200 of unapproved charges on her credit card. A statement shows the charges were made at Burger King, Walgreens, Speedway, Taco Bell, Family Dollar, Marathon Petro and Family First Ventures, LLC.

5:14 p.m. – Gypsy Lane, Larry Clark, 59, was issued a citation for failing to comply with a police signal and reckless operation. According to a police report, officers saw Clark weaving around traffic and traveling at a high rate of speed along Gypsy Lane. Clark finally pulled into the BP gas station off of Belmont Avenue where he as issued a citation.

Tuesday, June 13

7:39 p.m. – 800 block of Lansdowne Blvd., a woman told police that someone broke into her house and took a TV.

8:48 p.m. – 100 block of S. Maryland Ave., a woman told police that she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend when he ripped the side mirror off of her car and hit her with it. The woman told police that she did not need medical treatment.

9:57 p.m. – 3900 block of Helena Ave., a woman told police that a man she didn’t know came up on her porch and banged on the door yelling, “Open the door b****!” The woman said the man then threatened her life by saying, “I know what your tattoos look like. When I see you, I’m gonna kill you!” The woman said she then heard a gunshot. The woman said both she and her husband have tattoos. She said her husband is on “papers” and that he is clean and not “beefin” with anyone.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

