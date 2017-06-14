YSU freezes tuition yet again, competing with regional universities

However, if the new state budget includes a tuition increase for Ohio universities, Youngstown State will not be able to keep tuition the same

By Published: Updated:
youngstown state ysu generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the fourth consecutive year, Youngstown State is likely to freeze tuition, meaning undergraduate students will pay around $8,300 dollars each school year.

The Board of Trustees passed its budget Wednesday, freezing in-state tuition.

The university is still waiting for Ohio to finalize its budget, which must be approved by June 30. If that budget includes a tuition increase for state schools, YSU will likely pass that increase onto students.

Regardless, tuition at YSU remains one of the lowest in the state for public universities, which makes the school appealing but can also create difficulties.

“Our tuition rate is not only lower than those in the State of Ohio, but those surrounding us in Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, and New York,” said Leonard Schiavone, president of the Board of Trustees.

YSU’s in-state tuition is $1,500 below the state average, which is over $9,700 per school year.

In-state, undergraduate YSU students pay about $1,400 less in tuition than the average Ohio college. Compared to schools like Kent and Ohio State, it’s almost $2,000 in savings last school year.

But Tressel said keeping the tuition low has some drawbacks.

“Since our state subsidy has not increased dramatically over the year, and so it makes it more difficult to do some of the things and replace some of the positions, maybe, you’ve lost.”

YSU is bumping some prices, though. In-state graduate students will pay 3 percent more, along with students in Affordable Tuition Advantage — which reaches 22 counties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York — who will have to pay $5 more per credit hour. Graduate students in the Affordable Tuition Advantage program will have to pay 4 percent more.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s