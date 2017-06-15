Anne M. Potts Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Anne M. Potts, age 64, of Salem, died at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 21, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Joseph and Peggy (Nonamaker) Murray.

Anne worked at the Walmart Supercenter in Alliance in customer service for ten years.

She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville and a 1971 graduate of Louisville High School.

Anne was very involved with the United Little Eagles and loved to paint ceramics and other arts and crafts. She especially loved her grandkids.

Her husband, Ronald G. Potts, whom she married January 19, 1984, preceded her in death on February 21, 2014.

Survivors include a son, Nicholas (Christina) Potts, Sr. of Salem; three daughters, Josette (Jason) Schneider of Paris, Ohio, Bobbi-Jo (Todd) Bowen of Beloit and Emily Potts of Salem; two sisters, Kathy (Richard) Gray of North Canton and Peggy (Dan) Hackworth of Navarre; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at her daughter’s home at 2638 S. Bandy Road, Alliance, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial of Anne Marie Potts at any Huntington Bank.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.starkmemorial.com.

