Artist from Warren paints new mural in gym at Harding High

The mural was completed over the past two days by Warren-based artist, Aaron Chine

By Published: Updated:
Warren Harding new mural

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When students at Warren Harding High School walk into the gym this coming school year, there will be something new to greet them.

A new Raider mural has been painted onto one of the walls.

It was completed over the past two days by Warren-based artist, Aaron Chine.

The Raider head was painted off to the side of one of the basketball hoops, so as not to interfere with the background of a player shooting.

This is the seventh mural Chine has painted at area schools. He also did five in Austintown and one in Bloomfield.

Warren Harding’s new mural

