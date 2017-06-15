Police, divers searching for missing teen at Mosquito Lake

Investigators are searching the land and lake

By Published: Updated:
Authorities are searching for a missing child at Mosquito Lake. 

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are searching for a missing teen at Mosquito Lake.

The Bazetta Police and Fire departments, as well as the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency are searching the land and lake. The area is taped off.

The 16-year-old was reported missing at 7:46 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch. The car he was driving was found near the lake.

Investigators expect to release more information on their search efforts at 1:15 p.m.

Divers have arrived on scene.

WKBN is on the scene and will provide updates on the investigation online and on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s