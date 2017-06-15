Police, divers searching for missing teen at Mosquito Lake

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are searching for a missing teen at Mosquito Lake.

The Bazetta Police and Fire departments, as well as the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency are searching the land and lake. The area is taped off.

The 16-year-old was reported missing at 7:46 a.m. Thursday, according to dispatch. The car he was driving was found near the lake.

Investigators expect to release more information on their search efforts at 1:15 p.m.

Divers have arrived on scene.

WKBN is on the scene and will provide updates on the investigation online and on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.