Barbara G. Baldwin Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Barbara G. Baldwin, of Newton Falls, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Washington Square Healthcare Center in Warren.

She was born January 1, 1929 in Herkimer, New York, the daughter of William and Genevieve (Samsel) Abell and had lived in the area for 50 years.

A single mom who raised six kids, Barbara had worked as a nurse’s aide in a variety of hospital, nursing home and home health care settings.

She had attended the former Southeast Baptist church and taught Sunday School at Charity Baptist Church.

She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, gardening, traveling and playing games with family.

Surviving are six children, Roger (Vivian) Price of Utah, Charlie Price of Ohio, Daniel Price of Arizona, Diane Sherman of Warren, Nancy Baldwin of Warren and David Baldwin of Vienna; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor James of Herkimer and two brothers, Clifford Abell of Herkimer and Robert Abell.

Preceding her in death are three brothers, Lawrence Ortello, Norman Abell and William Abell, Jr.

Services are 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Spurlock officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Inurnment will take place at Pineview Memorial Park at a later date.



Order Flowers Here