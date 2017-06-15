Bowden leads Trumbull past Mahoning in Jack Arvin

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – All-star games are all about being recognized for your accomplishments. In the 33rd annual Jack Arvin Game Thursday night at Hubbard High School, some of the best talents was showcased with Trumbull’s 20-7 victory over the Mahoning team.

Warren Harding’s Lynn Bowden showed his athleticism and talent by rushing and passing for two touchdowns to lead the Trumbull squad. For his performance, he was named the Trumbull team player of the game.

“Being the Trumbull County player of the year, not being smart, but that is a rhetorical question,” Bowden remarked on the meaning of the honor.

“I think tonight we were just better than Mahoning. I have to talk some trash too,” Bowden said with a laugh. “We have the best athletes even though I come from Mahoning. We have the best athletes and I think it showed tonight.”

The Trumbull team scored on their second possession when Bowden sprinted up the middle, cut to his right and raced 65-yards to pay dirt and an early 6-0 lead for the Trumbull squad. They would add a second score at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter when Bowden dumped off a screen pass to Howland’s Tyriq Ellis who cut against the grain and scampered 71-yards down the left sideline to make it 14-0 in favor of the Trumbull team.

Mahoning would get on the scoreboard with 2:04 before halftime when Austintown Fitch’s JC Mikovich took a Trumbull punt and raced around left end for a 75-yard touchdown return. With the conversion, the Trumbull team held a 14-7 lead at the halftime break.

Trumbull would salt the game away in the fourth quarter when Bowden heaved a 57-yard touchdown pass into the end zone to his Harding teammate Marlin Richardson with 8:09 remaining in the game. That touchdown gave the Trumbull team a 20-7 lead that would prove to be the ending score.

“It meant a lot,” Bowden said of the importance of winning the game. “I loss in my last high school playoff game. I didn’t come home with a ring. I played in the North – South All-Star Game, and loss that one.”

“Trumbull player of the year, why not? Why miss Mahoning versus Trumbull,” Bowden said on why he played the game. “I think it would be stupid to miss something that your being honored in and the people I played with, I enjoyed doing it with. It was an amazing thing.”



