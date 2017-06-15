Browns sign rookie TE Davis Njoku, 1 of first-round picks

The Browns traded back into the first round to select the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Njoku.

Cleveland Browns Football - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns signed rookie tight end David Njoku, one of their three first-round draft picks.

The deal is projected to be worth $9.5 million and includes a $5.06 million signing bonus.

Njoku was selected with the No. 29 overall pick by the Browns, who took defensive end Myles Garrett (No. 1) and safety/linebacker Jabrill Peppers (No. 25) earlier in the first round. Peppers is the only one of 10 draft picks still unsigned by Cleveland.

Njoku has already made a strong impression on the team during spring workouts with several nice catches. The former Miami standout averaged 16.2 yards per catch last season with the Hurricanes. He finished with 43 receptions for 698 yards. He also competed in the high jump for Miami’s track team.

