Carnations symbol of protection for elders

Carnations were handed out at the Austintown Senior Center to symbolize the effort to bring what is considered a forgotten issue to the forefront

By Published: Updated:
Carnations were given out in Austintown in recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Adult Protective Services worked to bring attention to the issue in Mahoning County.

Carnations were handed out at the Austintown Senior Center to symbolize the effort to bring what is considered a forgotten issue to the forefront.

“It lets them know that someone is looking out for them. Somebody is there if they have any problems. It gets their name out as well so they are able to know somebody is there for them if they need it,” said Jessica Ricker, technology supervisor.

Carnations were also handed out at Park Vista, Senior Independence and Easter Seals.

According to the United Nations, which designated June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, research findings draw specific attention to financial exploitation and material abuse of older persons as a common and serious problem. Based on available evidence, 5 to 10 percent of older people globally may experience some kind of financial exploitation. However, such abuse often goes unreported, partly due to shame and embarrassment on the part of the victims or their inability to report it because of cognitive and other impairments, and most prevalence studies are based on self-reported surveys.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s