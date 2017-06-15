Chisenhall homers, drives in 5 as Indians rout Dodgers 12-5

Cleveland stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak and moved back over .500.

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday.

Chisenhall’s 415-foot drive in fifth inning on the second pitch from Ross Stripling opened up a four-run lead for Josh Tomlin (4-8), who struggled after being staked to a 5-0 lead. Chisenhall added a two-run single in the sixth.

Edwin Encarnacion homered off Rich Hill (3-3), reached base five times and scored four runs as Cleveland won for just the second time in 11 interleague games.

