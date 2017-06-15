CNN sues Justice Department for copies of Comey memos

WASHINGTON (AP) — CNN is suing the Justice Department for copies of fired FBI Director James Comey’s personal memos on his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Comey prepared multiple contemporaneous memos documenting conversations with Trump that made him uneasy in the weeks before his May 9 firing. One memo recounts a February request from Trump that Comey end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Details from those memos have been made public in news media accounts, and Comey himself detailed his conversations with Trump at a Senate hearing last week.

In its complaint, CNN argues that the “urgency and national public importance” in releasing those memos is “unquestionable.”

The Associated Press has requested the same records. The FBI has responded by saying that it has received that request.