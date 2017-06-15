Credit card skimmer found attached to gas pump in Hartford Twp.

HARTFORD TWP. (Ohio) – Police in Trumbull County recovered a credit card skimmer at a local convenience after a service technician discovered the device.

Police received a call about 11:14 a.m. Wednesday from a technician who was trying to figure out why a gas pump at the Country Convenience Store on Route 305 in Hartford Township wasn’t working.

Further investigation revealed that a skimmer or credit card reader was attached to the pump.

The technician took pictures of the device and turned the images over to police. The technician said the pump wasn’t working because it shuts down when it is tampered with.

The store owner said he will go over surveillance video and notify police if any video is available.