Crestview tabs Blatch as new head girls coach

Blatch led the Southern Local boys to their first district title game in 27 years

By Published:
Crestview Rebels High School Basketball

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few months after leading the Southern Indians boys’ program to their first district title game in 27 years, Aaron Blatch has been named the new varsity girls basketball coach at Crestview.

Blatch was approved by a 5-0 vote on Wednesday night at the Crestview Board of Education meeting. Ethan Blatch, who was previously the head varsity girls coach at Southern, will join his older brother as an assistant in the program.

Blatch replaces Rick Gates at Crestview, who has accepted a coaching position at the college level.

Aaron Blatch responded to WKBN about his hire:

It’s an honor to take over the Crestview girls program and to follow Coach Gates. He has been a mentor to me and an outstanding role model to his players, and I know that he leaves the program in great shape. I am excited to meet the girls and get to know them on and off the court. We’re getting a late start to the summer, so we will begin right away. We will work to lay the groundwork to a championship culture and to improve the skill level of our players. This is an excellent opportunity to coach at a great school and to continue and extend upon the girls basketball tradition already established.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s