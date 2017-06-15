Crestview tabs Blatch as new head girls coach

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a few months after leading the Southern Indians boys’ program to their first district title game in 27 years, Aaron Blatch has been named the new varsity girls basketball coach at Crestview.

Blatch was approved by a 5-0 vote on Wednesday night at the Crestview Board of Education meeting. Ethan Blatch, who was previously the head varsity girls coach at Southern, will join his older brother as an assistant in the program.

Blatch replaces Rick Gates at Crestview, who has accepted a coaching position at the college level.

Aaron Blatch responded to WKBN about his hire:

It’s an honor to take over the Crestview girls program and to follow Coach Gates. He has been a mentor to me and an outstanding role model to his players, and I know that he leaves the program in great shape. I am excited to meet the girls and get to know them on and off the court. We’re getting a late start to the summer, so we will begin right away. We will work to lay the groundwork to a championship culture and to improve the skill level of our players. This is an excellent opportunity to coach at a great school and to continue and extend upon the girls basketball tradition already established.