Ellwood City man sentenced to jail time after child porn conviction

Lucas Klobetanz, 40, will spend 20 years under supervision after his release

By Published:
jail prison generic

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – An Ellwood City man was sentenced to 135 months in prison for a child pornography conviction.

Lucas Klobetanz, 40, will spend 20 years under supervision after his release. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution after he was convicted of distributing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to prosecutors, Klobetanz distributed the videos and images in October of 2015.

He was charged after an investigation by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiatie launched in May 2006 to combat child sex exploitation and abuse.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s